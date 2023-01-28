Home Cup Games FA Cup EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Man City 1-0 Arsenal | Ake goal gives City big win!

A second-half Nathan Age goal proved enough for City as they progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The fourth round fixture pitted the top two sides in the Premier League against each other and it was City who came out on top thanks to a calm finish from the Dutch defender.

