EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Man City 1-0 Arsenal | Ake goal gives City big win!

A second-half Nathan Age goal proved enough for City as they progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The fourth round fixture pitted the top two sides in the Premier League against each other and it was City who came out on top thanks to a calm finish from the Dutch defender.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com

http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity

https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Joao Cancelo and the rest of Pep Guardiola’s team.