EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth | All-action Premier League win at Anfield

Watch all the action from LFC’s first home game of the season, as goals from Luis Diaz, Mo Salah & Diogo Jota gave Jürgen Klopp’s side a win against the Cherries. Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister all made their home debuts, with the Argentinian World Cup winner picking up a red card in the second half.

