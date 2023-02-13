Home Review Show Highlights EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | FULHAM 2-0 NOTTINGHAM FOREST | PREMIER LEAGUE

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | FULHAM 2-0 NOTTINGHAM FOREST | PREMIER LEAGUE

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | FULHAM 2-0 NOTTINGHAM FOREST | PREMIER LEAGUE
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

HIGHLIGHTS | Monaco 3-1 PSG I ZAÏRE-EMERY ⚽️ I #Ligue1 I #ASMPSG

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Extended highlights of Forest’s defeat at Craven Cottage.
👉 Subscribe to the official Nottingham Forest YouTube channel:   @NottinghamForestFC  
Follow Nottingham Forest on Instagram: http://instagram.com/officialnffc
Follow Nottingham Forest on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialnffc
Follow Nottingham Forest on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@officialnffc
Follow Nottingham Forest on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NFFC
Sign up to Forest TV: https://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk/videos
Visit the Official Website: http://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk

#nffc #premierleague #highlights #football

Previous Video
A dream debut for Joao Gomes! | Southampton 1-2 Wolves | Extended Highlights

A dream debut for Joao Gomes! | Southampton 1-2 Wolves | Extended Highlights

Next Video
HIGHLIGHTS | Monaco 3-1 PSG I ZAÏRE-EMERY ⚽️ I #Ligue1 I #ASMPSG

HIGHLIGHTS | Monaco 3-1 PSG I ZAÏRE-EMERY ⚽️ I #Ligue1 I #ASMPSG

Related videos

Top