EXCLUSIVE! Sir Alex Ferguson opens up to Gary Neville on his incredible career in football
Gary Neville sat down with Sir Alex Ferguson to reflect on his incredible career in football and discuss what drove him on to become one of the most successful managers in football history.
Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In is in UK cinemas from 27th May, available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and Ireland from 29 May and available to rent and own internationally from 31 May.

