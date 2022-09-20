Home TV Show News and Interviews EXCLUSIVE! Rafa Benitez admits Everton job was difficult because of Liverpool past

EXCLUSIVE! Rafa Benitez admits Everton job was difficult because of Liverpool past

EXCLUSIVE! Rafa Benitez admits Everton job was difficult because of Liverpool past
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Immobile’s first brace of the season | Every Goal | Round 7 | Serie A 2022/23

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights2223
In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Rafael Benitez reflects on his time as manager at Everton and admits it was ‘difficult’ to manage the club the way he wanted to due to his ties with rivals Liverpool.
Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL
►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsPL
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsfootball
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyFootball
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Previous Video
St. Mirren Hand Celtic First Loss Of The Season | Premiership Matchweek 7 Round Up | cinch SPFL

St. Mirren Hand Celtic First Loss Of The Season | Premiership Matchweek 7 Round Up | cinch SPFL

Next Video
Immobile’s first brace of the season | Every Goal | Round 7 | Serie A 2022/23

Immobile’s first brace of the season | Every Goal | Round 7 | Serie A 2022/23

Related videos

Top