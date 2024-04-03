EXCLUSIVE: Man Citys Ruben Dias admits theres little room for error in Premier League title race 🏆

Manchester City and Portugal central defender Ruben Dias admits that there is little room for error as his side chase a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title. Speaking to TNT Sports after City’s 0-0 draw with Arsenal, he said he hoped that the experience of his team-mates is enough to edge a three-horse title race with Arsenal and Liverpool.

