EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk reflects on rollercoaster season and title charge 🔴🏆

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk admits the Premier League title race will go down ‘to the wire’ as his side chase a fairytale ending for Jürgen Klopp. Speaking to TNT Sports ahead of the Reds’ clash against Sheffield United LIVE on TNT Sports, he insists his side will do everything in their power to bring the title back to the city amid a three-horse title race with Arsenal and champions Manchester City.

