EXCLUSIVE: Jürgen Klopp downplays Liverpool title favourites tag & talks Man City vs Arsenal 🏆

Jürgen Klopp insists he isn’t fazed by Liverpool now being considered favourites to lift the Premier League trophy this season. Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Brighton, combined with Manchester City and Arsenal’s goalless draw, lifted the Reds back to the top of the table with just nine matches remaining.

