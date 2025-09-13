Home Leagues Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Exclusive Interview with Tottenham’s manager Thomas Frank
Exclusive Interview with Tottenham’s manager Thomas Frank
Exclusive Interview with Tottenham’s manager Thomas Frank

- LUD:

Thomas Frank spoke with Emma Saunders about a number of topics ahead of Tottenham’s game with West Ham including the departure of Daniel Levy.

00:00 – Daniel Levy stepping down a shock
01:38 – Short time that they worked together
02:48 – How much have things changed?
04:15 – Wanting to start new era ‘positively’
05:12 – No Solanke available
06:36 – Rotating forward players
07:42 – Xavi Simmons
08:34 – West Ham thoughts
10:15 – Kudus return to West Ham, how will he deal with the occasion?
11:30 – Champions league preparation
12:15 – Making it work across all competitions

