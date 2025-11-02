Home Leagues Premier League Manchester City Exclusive Interview Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola
Exclusive Interview Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola
Napoli vs Como 1907 Full Match | 1 November 2025

Manchester City News and Interviews

Exclusive Interview Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola

- LUD:

Pep Guardiola sits down with Sky Sports to discuss the opening nine Premier League games of the season, reaching the Carabao Cup quarter-final and the impact of summer signing Rayan Cherki on the squad.

00:00 – Reaching the Carabao Cup quarter-final
00:33 – Man City’s Carabao Cup history
01:17 – Facing Brentford & their set-pieces
02:45 – Managing players’ game time after injury
03:42 – Rayan Cherki’s impressive impact
04:20 – Creativity at Man City
06:06 – Reflections on opening nine PL games
09:51 – Bournemouth & Antoine Semenyo

