Home TV Show News and Interviews EVERY TOUCH: Thiago Alcantara’s record-breaking Liverpool debut
EVERY TOUCH: Thiago Alcantara’s record-breaking Liverpool debut
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Milan vs Bologna Full Match – Serie A | 21 September 2020

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
45 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

EVERY TOUCH: Thiago Alcantara’s record-breaking Liverpool debut

Take a closer look, at (almost) every touch from the impressive debut of midfielder Thiago, who played 45 minutes of the Reds’ victory at Chelsea, completing more passes for Jürgen Klopp’s team in that time than anybody else, since OPTA data began in the Premier League.

Previous Video
Bundesliga Highlights Show

Bundesliga Highlights Show – 22 September 2020

Next Video
serie a

Milan vs Bologna Full Match – Serie A | 21 September 2020

Related videos

Top