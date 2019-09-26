EVERY RONALDO GOAL | Watch All 37 CR7 Goals From His Incredible 2019/20 Season! | Juventus
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Who will win the 2019/20 Champions League? PSG or Bayern? | Club 2020 Daily
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
10 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
EVERY RONALDO GOAL | Watch All 37 CR7 Goals From His Incredible 2019/20 Season! | Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo scored 37 goals for Juventus in the 2019/20 season, equalling the record for the number of goals in a single season.