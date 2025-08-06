Home Leagues Premier League Manchester United EVERY Robin Van Persie Goal Involvement In 2012/13 🏆🤩
EVERY Robin Van Persie Goal Involvement In 2012/13 🏆🤩
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Nottingham Forest vs Fiorentina Highlights – Pre-season Friendly

Cancel
Manchester United

EVERY Robin Van Persie Goal Involvement In 2012/13 🏆🤩

- LUD:

Relive an unforgettable season by watching Robin van Persie’s 36 goal involvements in Manchester United’s iconic Premier League title-winning campaign, as the curtain closed on Sir Ferguson’s tenure as United boss.

🛒 Shop your favourite United attire: https://bit.ly/3s9uTW7
▶️ Subscribe to Manchester United on YouTube at http://bit.ly/ManU_YT
📲 Download the Man Utd app: http://manutd.co/F4c
📺 Subscribe to MUTV: https://bit.ly/40x9Qyx
💻 Visit Manchester United: http://www.manutd.com

Previous Video
Inside Anfield: Salah & Ngumoha Goals In Pre-Season Double Header | Liverpool vs Athletic Club

Inside Anfield: Salah & Ngumoha Goals In Pre-Season Double Header | Liverpool vs Athletic Club

Next Video
friendly-match

Nottingham Forest vs Fiorentina Highlights – Pre-season Friendly

Top