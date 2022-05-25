Home Leagues Premier League - EPL EVERY PREMIER LEAGUE GOAL | Manchester City | 2021/22 Season

EVERY PREMIER LEAGUE GOAL | Manchester City | 2021/22 Season

We scored 99 Premier League goals this season to make us champions again!

Re-watch and re-live every goal from Norwich to Aston Villa. Bernardo’s wonder goal to Rodri’s thunderbolt. We have them all here.

Which is your favourite and why? Leave your comments down below!

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com
http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity
https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and the rest of Pep Guardiola’s team.

