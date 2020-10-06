Every goals of Round 3 – Serie A
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Get to Know Alex Telles with Statman Dave | Manchester United | Stats
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
52 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Every goals of Round 3 – Serie A
Atalanta put 5 past Cagliari, Pedro scores a long-range effort and Verre chips from outside the box! Watch every goal during Round 3 of the 2020/21 Serie A TIM Season.