Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Liverpool Every Fernando Torres Premier League Goal | Liverpool FC

Relive the magic of Fernando Torres as we take a look back at all of his Premier League goals in Red! From his wonderful opener against Chelsea to his brace against Wolverhampton. Dive deeper into the memories with exclusive archive interviews featuring Torres himself, alongside Liverpool legends Dirk Kuyt, Steven Gerrard, and Xabi Alonso as they share their thoughts & insights on Fernando Torres’ immense talent.

