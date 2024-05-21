Every Erling Haaland Premier League goal 2023/24 | Golden Boot winner

Watch all 27 of Erling Haaland’s Premier League goals as the Norwegian ace secured his second straight Golden Boot.

It follows a record-breaking 36 goals in his maiden campaign in the division, with the 23-year-old now just the fifth player to claim the prize outright in successive seasons.

Haaland is also the first City player to win the gong more than once, with Carlos Tevez sharing the prize with Dimitar Berbatov in 2010/11 and Sergio Aguero hitting 26 in 2014/15.

He has enjoyed an unbelievable first two seasons at City, claiming six major honours including back-to-back Premier League titles as part of our record-breaking run of four in a row.

This term saw him score hat-tricks against Fulham and Wolves as well as vital goals against the likes of Liverpool, Spurs, Manchester United and Chelsea on our road to a record fourth straight Premier League title.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com

http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Bunny Shaw, Kevin De Bruyne, Lauren Hemp, Erling Haaland, Ellie Roebuck, Phil Foden, Esme Morgan and the rest of Pep Guardiola & Gareth Taylor’s teams!