Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Every Chelsea Goal From The 2022-23 UEFA Womens Champions League Group Stage

Chelsea put their early exit from last season’s UEFA Women’s Champions League to one side as they topped a tricky group with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

00:00:00 – Goal by Millie Bright
00:01:04 – Goal by Sam Kerr
00:01:47 – Goal by Sam Kerr
00:02:36 – Goal by Pernille Harder
00:03:24 – Goal by Sam Kerr
00:04:02 – Goal by Sam Kerr
00:04:50 – Goal by Pernille Harder
00:05:31 – Goal by Katerina Svitková
00:06:16 – Goal by Pernille Harder
00:06:52 – Goal by Sophie Ingle
00:07:20 – Goal by Erin Cuthbert
00:08:00 – Own Goal by María Isabel Rodríguez
00:08:31 – Goal by Sophie Ingle
00:09:14 – Goal by Fran Kirby
00:09:49 – Goal by Katerina Svitková
00:10:27 – Goal by Maren Mjelde
00:11:07 – Goal by Sam Kerr
00:12:00 – Goal by Lauren James
00:12:49 – Goal by Lauren James

