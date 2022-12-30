Every Chelsea Goal From The 2022-23 UEFA Womens Champions League Group Stage

Chelsea put their early exit from last season’s UEFA Women’s Champions League to one side as they topped a tricky group with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

00:00:00 – Goal by Millie Bright

00:01:04 – Goal by Sam Kerr

00:01:47 – Goal by Sam Kerr

00:02:36 – Goal by Pernille Harder

00:03:24 – Goal by Sam Kerr

00:04:02 – Goal by Sam Kerr

00:04:50 – Goal by Pernille Harder

00:05:31 – Goal by Katerina Svitková

00:06:16 – Goal by Pernille Harder

00:06:52 – Goal by Sophie Ingle

00:07:20 – Goal by Erin Cuthbert

00:08:00 – Own Goal by María Isabel Rodríguez

00:08:31 – Goal by Sophie Ingle

00:09:14 – Goal by Fran Kirby

00:09:49 – Goal by Katerina Svitková

00:10:27 – Goal by Maren Mjelde

00:11:07 – Goal by Sam Kerr

00:12:00 – Goal by Lauren James

00:12:49 – Goal by Lauren James