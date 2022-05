The FC crew discuss Everton’s wild comeback victory over Crystal Palace, securing them safety in the Premier League, and what the club now needs to do to avoid the same scenario next year. Plus, the panel debate which players Chelsea should offload this summer to raise funds while Manchester United begin to look for potential bidders to sell some of their stars.

✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube

✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC