A compilation of the top 5 Everton v Manchester United moments in the Premier League. Everton’s biggest PL win over Manchester United at Goodison Park in 2018. Ruud van Nistelrooy scoring his 100th goal for Manchester United in a 4-3 win in 2004. A thrilling 4-4 draw in 2012 with two late Everton goals that changed the shape of the title race.