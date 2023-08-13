Home Full Match Replay Everton vs Fulham Full Match – Premier League | 12 August 2023

Everton vs Fulham Full Match – Premier League | 12 August 2023

Everton vs Fulham Full Match – Premier League | 12 August 2023
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Mikel Arteta Exclusive: Arsenal boss discusses new signings, Arsene Wenger and 2023/24 ambitions! 🗣️

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Saturday is a day of reckoning for Everton and Fulham as they get their 2023/24 Premier League campaign underway at Goodison Park.

Previous Video
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace Full Match – Premier League | 12 August 2023

Next Video
Mikel Arteta Exclusive: Arsenal boss discusses new signings, Arsene Wenger and 2023/24 ambitions! 🗣️

Mikel Arteta Exclusive: Arsenal boss discusses new signings, Arsene Wenger and 2023/24 ambitions! 🗣️

Related videos

Top