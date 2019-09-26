Home Friendly match Pre-season friendly match Everton v Preston North End Full Match – Pre-season Friendly
Everton v Preston North End Full Match – Pre-season Friendly
Everton ended pre-season with a 2-0 win over Preston North End at Goodison. Goals from Jonjoe Kenny and Dominic Calvert-Lewin earned Carlo Ancelotti’s side the victory, with a much-changed side due to the international fixtures.

