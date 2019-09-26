Everton v Preston North End Full Match – Pre-season Friendly
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Aston Villa v Manchester City Full Match – FA Women’s Super League | 06 September 2020
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
11 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Everton v Preston North End Full Match – Pre-season Friendly
Everton ended pre-season with a 2-0 win over Preston North End at Goodison. Goals from Jonjoe Kenny and Dominic Calvert-Lewin earned Carlo Ancelotti’s side the victory, with a much-changed side due to the international fixtures.