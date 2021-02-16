Home TV Show News and Interviews Everton v Manchester City Preview – Premier League
Everton v Manchester City Preview – Premier League
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Premier League The Analysis Show – 16 February 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
67 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Everton v Manchester City Preview – Premier League

Everton v Man City Preview
Can City make it a record 10 top-flight wins in a row or will Everton end a four-year wait?

TEAM NEWS
Everton top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss a second match with the hamstring injury he sustained in the FA Cup last week but is expected to return against Liverpool on Saturday.

James Rodriguez and Jordan Pickford are available while Allan could feature for the first time since 16 December.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan was substituted during the win over Tottenham with a groin issue and will be assessed.

Kevin de Bruyne remains out.

Previous Video
burnley v fulham

Burnley v Fulham Preview – Premier League

Next Video
The Analysis Show premier league

Premier League The Analysis Show – 16 February 2021

Related videos

Top