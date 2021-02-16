Everton v Manchester City Preview – Premier League

The video doesn't exist or is unavailable!

You have already reported this video.

Many thanks for your report.

Error!! please try again later.

Everton v Man City Preview

Can City make it a record 10 top-flight wins in a row or will Everton end a four-year wait?

TEAM NEWS

Everton top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss a second match with the hamstring injury he sustained in the FA Cup last week but is expected to return against Liverpool on Saturday.

James Rodriguez and Jordan Pickford are available while Allan could feature for the first time since 16 December.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan was substituted during the win over Tottenham with a groin issue and will be assessed.

Kevin de Bruyne remains out.