EVERTON V FULHAM | Sean Dyches press conference | Premier League GW 1

Sean Dyche faces the media on Thursday at 1.30pm BST at Finch Farm ahead of Saturday’s Premier League opener at home to Fulham. Tune in for the latest injury updates, team news and more.

Subscribe to Everton Football Club’s official YouTube Channel: http://bit.ly/2wtCEbB

Follow us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/everton

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/everton

Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/everton

Welcome to the Official Everton Football Club YouTube channel. We’ll offer fans real insight into life at Goodison Park, Finch Farm and on the road with the Blues.

#Everton #PremierLeague #Fulham #EVEFUL