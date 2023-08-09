Home Pre-match EVERTON V FULHAM | Sean Dyches press conference | Premier League GW 1

Sean Dyche faces the media on Thursday at 1.30pm BST at Finch Farm ahead of Saturday’s Premier League opener at home to Fulham. Tune in for the latest injury updates, team news and more.

