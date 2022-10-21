Home Pre-match EVERTON V CRYSTAL PALACE | Frank Lampard press conference: Premier League matchday 12

EVERTON V CRYSTAL PALACE | Frank Lampard press conference: Premier League matchday 12

EVERTON V CRYSTAL PALACE | Frank Lampard press conference: Premier League matchday 12
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Live Press Conference

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Everton manager Frank Lampard faces the media on Friday (1.30pm BST) ahead of Saturday’s Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace. See what the boss has to say about potential team news by tuning in live.

Subscribe to Everton Football Club’s official YouTube Channel: http://bit.ly/2wtCEbB

Follow us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/everton
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/everton
Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/everton

Welcome to the Official Everton Football Club YouTube channel. We’ll offer fans real insight into life at Goodison Park, Finch Farm and on the road with the Blues.

#Everton #PremierLeague #CPFC #EVECRY

Previous Video
The Art Of Number 10

The Art Of Number 10 – 21 October 2022

Next Video
Live Press Conference

Live Press Conference

Related videos

Top