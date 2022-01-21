Everton sign Dele Alli from Tottenham in a deal that could cost £40m

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub
Dele Alli has joined Everton permanently from Tottenham in a deal that could cost up to £40m.
Alli has joined the Toffees on a two-and-a-half-year deal as he looks to reignite his stalling career at Goodison Park.
The potential £40m transfer fee will be structured based on performance-related add-ons.
