Everton sign Dele Alli from Tottenham in a deal that could cost £40m

Club by club roundup of the January transfer window

Dele Alli has joined Everton permanently from Tottenham in a deal that could cost up to £40m.

Alli has joined the Toffees on a two-and-a-half-year deal as he looks to reignite his stalling career at Goodison Park.

The potential £40m transfer fee will be structured based on performance-related add-ons.

