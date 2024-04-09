Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Everton FC Everton points deduction: Andros Townsend claims financial rules make a mockery of Premier League






Everton have been deducted two points for breaching the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) for a second time – adding another twist to the relegation battle.

Former Everton and current Luton midfielder Andros Townsend believes the process has made a ‘mockery’ of the Premier League.

