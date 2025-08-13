Everton: Jack Grealish’s First Interview

Everton have completed the loan signing of Jack Grealish from Manchester City.

The 29-year-old England international will spend the 2025/26 campaign with the Blues and will wear the Club’s number 18 shirt.

Grealish, a serial winner with three Premier League titles, two FA Cups, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup under his belt at City, becomes David Moyes’ sixth signing of the summer transfer window following the permanent acquisition of Charly Alcaraz and additions of Thierno Barry, Mark Travers, Adam Aznou and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Watch his full first interview above.

