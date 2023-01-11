Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Everton interested in signing Arnaut Danjuma

Everton interested in signing Arnaut Danjuma

Everton interested in signing Arnaut Danjuma
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Newcastle United v Leicester City Full Match – Carabao Cup | 10 January 2023

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Everton are interested in signing Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal. The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss whether Danjuma is the player that Everton need to help with their Premier League survival.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #Everton

► For the latest transfer news: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/TransferCentre

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Previous Video
1-to-11

1-to-11: Andy Townsend

Next Video
carabao-cup-logo

Newcastle United v Leicester City Full Match – Carabao Cup | 10 January 2023

Related videos

Top