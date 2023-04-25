EVERTON 1-4 NEWCASTLE | Premier League highlights

Everton fell to a 4-1 defeat at home to Newcastle United on Thursday evening.

A raucous atmosphere set by an electrifying coach welcome down Goodison Road filtered into the ground and set the tone for a blistering start from the home side. However, the Blues failed to capitalise on their early dominance and were punished when Callum Wilson gave Newcastle the lead after 28 minutes.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a goal ruled out for a very close offside just before the break, with the Blues unlucky to be behind at the break.

Joelinton doubled the away team’s advantage as the game entered the final 20 minutes before Wilson grabbed his second three minutes later. Any hope of a comeback following Dwight McNeil’s consolation goal direct from a corner with 10 minutes remaining was quickly squashed as Jacob Murphy tapped home from close-range one minute later.

