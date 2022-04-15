Home Review Show Highlights EVERTON 1-1 LEICESTER CITY | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS

EVERTON 1-1 LEICESTER CITY | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS

EVERTON 1-1 LEICESTER CITY | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS
HIGHLIGHTS | Chelsea vs Arsenal (2-4) | Premier League | Nketiah (2), Smith Rowe, Saka

Richarlison struck late in injury time to rescue a point for the Toffees against Leicester City. Everton had gone behind early due to Harvey Barnes’ strike, but the Blues kept pushing for an equaliser and found it late on to help their cause in the Premier League.

