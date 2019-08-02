Europe’s Most Influential Transfers

Barely hours after the Champions League final in Madrid attentions had already turned to the following season’s competition. For every club other than Liverpool, the summer transfer window represented an opportunity to steal a march on their rivals and kick-start their European ambitions.

Eye-watering amounts of money have been exchanged in Europe this season as clubs target Champions League glory in 2020. In this article we take a look at five of the biggest and most crucial deals on the continent this summer.

Eden Hazard – Chelsea to Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo’s superhuman abilities propelled Real Madrid to European dominance, but his performances also papered over the cracks. When CR7 made his move to Juventus, the deficiencies at Real were laid bare.

With Gareth Bale’s powers also on the wane, the Spanish super club were left without their characteristic star player. The club hierarchy have sought to fill this gap with the signing of long-term target Eden Hazard from Chelsea.

The Belgian forward was the catalyst for a top four finish and Europa League glory at Stamford Bridge last season. His move to Spain should go some way to putting Real Madrid back in the reckoning for Champions League success.

(Eden Hazard is the man chosen to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid.)

Matthijs De Ligt – Ajax to Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo was supposed to be the man to finally end Juve’s years of European hurt, but he was unable to fire the Italian club to European glory last season. The club responsible for dumping Juve out of the Champions League was Ajax, marshalled superbly by Matthijs De Ligt.

The young Dutchman is one of the brightest talents in Europe and will be a welcome addition to Juventus’ ageing defence.

Frenkie De Jong – Ajax to Barcelona

One of the saddest things about Ajax’s run to the Champions League semi-finals was knowing that the squad would be picked apart by European super clubs. Another Ajax star to depart his summer is midfielder De Jong, who joined Barcelona for £65.3 million.

Technically gifted and a good reader of the game, De Jong is tipped to fill the void left in Barcelona’s midfield by the departure of Andres Iniesta.

(Frenkie De Jong and Barcelona are a match made in footballing heaven.)

Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid to Barcelona

One benefit from Barcelona’s 4-0 humbling at Anfield in last season’s competition was that it forced the club into action in the transfer market. The Champions League has long been the Holy Grail for Barcelona, and this move for Griezmann should bring them one step closer to realising that ambition.

The French forward has been one of the best forwards in the world for some time, and his addition to an already lethal Barcelona forward line will terrify defenders.

Joao Felix – Benfica to Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone’s Atletico have wasted no time in reinvesting the £107.6 million brought in from the sale of Antoine Griezmann. Marcos Llorente, Felipe, Renan Lodi, Mario Hermoso and Kieran Trippier have all joined in big money deals.

Those transfers have been overshadowed by the mammoth £113 million spent on Portuguese forward Joao Felix. The former Benfica man has been widely tipped as the next Cristiano Ronaldo and Atletico will be hoping he can inspire them to continental success.