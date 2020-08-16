Europa League Semi-Finals: Preview & Predictions

The Europa League takes centre-stake on Sunday and Monday with four teams bidding to book their place in the final on August 21.

Manchester United and Sevilla will go head-to-head in the first semi-final, while Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk face each other the following day.

Inter are rated as 13/8 favourites to lift the trophy, with United next in the betting at 15/8. Sevilla are third in the list at 3/1, with Shakhtar the outsiders at 8/1.

Read on as we look at the four semi-finalists and predict who we think will go on to contest the final in Cologne next Friday.

Fernandes the Key for United

The Red Devils needed extra-time to see off FC Copenhagen in the last round, with a Bruno Fernandes penalty proving to be the difference between the two sides.

The Portuguese playmaker has been a revelation since signing for United and is likely to be the key to their hopes of seeing off Sevilla.

United were beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Sevilla when they last met in the 2017/18 Champions League, but will be confident of gaining their revenge this time around.

Sevilla a Tough Nut to Crack

Sevilla defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in the quarter-finals and undoubtedly offer a big threat to United’s hopes of reaching the final.

Raul Jimenez missed a penalty for Wolves in the first-half of that tie, but the La Liga outfit ultimately deserved their victory on the night.

The five-time Europa League winners are a tough nut to crack – a point demonstrated by their record of just two goals conceded in their last nine matches in all competitions.

They have shipped just three goals in the Europa League this term and it would be no surprise to see their semi-final tie against United go all the way to penalties.

Inter Improvements Clear to See

Inter finished their Serie A campaign one point behind Juventus to highlight just how much they improved under manager Antonio Conte.

They have looked impressive on their way to the last four of this competition, with knockout wins over Getafe and Bayer Leverkusen seeing them installed as favourites ahead of United.

Inter are now unbeaten in their last 10 outings in all competitions and success in the Europa League would be a fitting way to end the season.

Romelu Lukaku will be a popular pick in the ‘score anytime in the game’ market, having hit the back of the net in his last nine appearances in the competition.

Underestimate Shakhtar at Your Peril

Shakhtar have gone under the radar a little in this season’s competition, but their results during the knockout stage highlight the talent they possess.

The Ukrainian champions have defeated Benfica, Wolfsburg and Basel on their way to the last four and it would be foolish to underestimate their chances of beating Inter.

Manager Luis Castro has implemented a direct attacking style that bears many of the hallmarks of the crack eastern European teams of yesteryear.

Shakhtar have been a joy for fans watching Europa League games live during the knockout rounds and Inter could be in for a tough night.

Europa League Semi-Final Predictions: United and Inter should have enough about them to reach the final, although both may need extra-time to see off their respective opponents.