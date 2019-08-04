Europa League group stage: Who are the British teams set to play?

A look at the draw for the Champions League group stage, with five British clubs vying for glory. Manchester United face some long-distance midweek trips after being drawn in a Europa League group with Astana, Partizan Belgrade and AZ Alkmaar. Last season’s finalists Arsenal have been drawn against Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege and Vitoria Guimaraes. Scottish Champions Celtic will play Lazio, Rennes and Cluj – the Romanian club who knocked them out of Champions League qualifying.