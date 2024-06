Celina Hinchcliffe presents a round-up of the fifth day of UEFA Euro 2024 that includes match highlights of the opening fixtures in Group F as Turkey open their campaign against Georgia in Dortmund and 2016 European champions Portugal face the Czech Republic and updates from the England and Scotland camps ahead of their second group matches.

Source 2 – 1st Half

