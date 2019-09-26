Home International Games Euro 2020 Euro 2020 Qualifiers Highlights – ITV | 14 November 2019

England v Montenegro. Mark Pougatch presents action from the Group A qualifier at Wembley Stadium. Although England’s 100 per cent record in the group came to an end in the Czech Republic last month, they will have been expecting to claim at least the draw they needed to secure their place in the Euro 2020 finals with one match to spare. With analysis from Lee Dixon and Glenn Hoddle, and commentary by Clive Tyldesley.

