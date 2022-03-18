ESPN FC Extra Time: Team Banoffee Pie or Tiramisu?

ESPN FC’s Dan Thomas, Alejandro Moreno, Gab Mancotti and Don Hutchison answer your questions on #FCExtraTime.

0:00 Welcome to Extra Time!

0:30 PSG Yardstick

1:53 Why can’t VAR intervene in yellow cards?

5:30 Is Vinicius Jr. just a bad diver?!

6:40 Why won’t Ancelotti sub in Hazard these days?

8:24 Has Xavi successfully figured out how and where to play Auba?

9:13 Is Barcelona the team to win La Liga next season?

11:24 Is this Carlo Ancelotti last season at Real Madrid?

14:01 Should PSG look to sign Dembélé?

14:48 Can Real Madrid still win the Champions League?

15:55 Favorite desserts?

✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube

✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC