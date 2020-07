ESPN FC Extra Time – 8 July 2020

Man United, Man City, Chelsea or Arsenal: Who’s better suited for success? | ESPN FC Extra Time

ESPN FC’s Craig Burley and Frank Leboeuf answer all your questions in Extra Time, including:

(1:22) Why aren’t Chelsea linked with a defender like Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly?

(5:12) Craig talks about his recent sleepover with Stevie

(6:24) Which team looks best suited for the next five years: Chelsea, Man City, Man United or Arsenal?

(8:22) What requires more skill: being a world-class defender or midfielder?