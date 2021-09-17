Home TV Show ESPN FC – 16 September 2021

ESPN FC – 16 September 2021
ESPN FC’s Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens get stuck into the biggest talking points from the first week of Champions League action on The Gab & Juls Show. Holders Chelsea start with a win, as Real Madrid’s young talent shines through. Elsewhere, Barcelona and Man United taste embarrassing defeats while PSG’s star-studded front 3 fail to fire against Brugge.

0:00 Questions for Solskjaer after Man United lose
2:33 Real Madrid take down Inter late on
3:20 Why Juls still isn’t sold on Chelsea after their 1-0 win
4:08 Gab unimpressed by Juls’ Sebastian Haller stat
5:15 Barca smashed by Bayern at home
8:39 Man City win a thriller against RB Leipzig
10:10 Juventus take down Malmo with ease
10:36 Porto hold Atletico to a goalless draw
11:54 Juls laughs at Sevilla’s En-Nesyri for his dive vs. Salzburg
12:36 Jude Bellingham stars for Dortmund
13:11 Wolfsbug vs. Lille finishes 0-0
14:18 Villarreal and Atalanta play out a thrilling 2-2 draw
15:30 Anthony Taylor’s embarrassing red card blunder
17:29 Sheriff Tiraspol win on their UCL debut
19:23 PSG’s Messi, Neymar & Mbappe disappoint

