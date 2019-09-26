ESPN FC – 14 February 2020

Manchester City have been banned from European club competition for the next two seasons after being found to have committed “serious breaches” of UEFA’s club licensing and financial fair play regulations. ESPN FC’s Gab Marcotti, Julien Laurens, Steve Nicol and Shaka Hislop react to this startling breaking news and try to make sense of what City do next and what this means for the future of their manager Pep Guardiola. Plus, the crew discuss the permutations this has in the English Premier League in relation to the the race for a Champions League spot and ask is it now a race for the “top five?”