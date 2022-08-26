Espanyol 1-3 Real Madrid | HIGHLIGHTS | LaLiga 2022/23

Enjoy the goals and highlights from Espanyol 1-3 Real Madrid as Carlo Ancelotti’s side continued their 100% start to the LaLiga 2022/23 season with a late win at the RCDE Stadium. The reigning champions took the lead through Vini Jr. before Joselu levelled toward the end of the first half for Espanyol. However, captain Karim Benzema struck twice late on to ensure a third win on the trot for Real Madrid, who top the LaLiga table.
#laligahighlights
00:00 Start
00:09 Goal by Vini Jr.
00:43 Goal by Joselu.
00:49 Courtois stop.
01:56 Goal by Benzema.
02:34 Goal by Benzema
