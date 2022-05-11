Erling Haaland – The Best Skills & Goals

Erling Haaland’s Best Skills and Goals in the Bundesliga!

Erling Haaland hit the ground running in the Bundesliga after joining Borussia Dortmund in 2020! The Norwegian goal machine scores at will, be it with his favoured left foot, his right, or his head. He always finds a way to hit the target and thrill fans around the world. His goals have propelled Dortmund to the top of the table and also caused a stir internationally. In only two years he became one of the most prolific strikers the Bundesliga has ever seen. What do you think Haaland can accomplish in the future? Tell us in the comments!

