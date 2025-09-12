Erling Haaland on what it takes to consistently score goals | You have free your mind 🧠

► Subscribe to Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports

Erling Haaland talks about the mentality and mindset he has to keep scoring so many goals at the top level, where the current Man City team is at and more!

00:00 Goal of playing at World Cup with Norway

00:54 Bus incident

01:41 Premier League stats

05:49 Mindset & mentality for scoring goals

09:51 Difficult moments

13:29 Where the current Man City team is at

#premierleague #erlinghaaland #manchestercity #mancity

► Premier League highlights: https://bit.ly/PLHighlights2526

► MNF, FNF, SNF & Super Sunday analysis: https://bit.ly/SkyMatchAnalysis

► Gary Neville Podcast: https://bit.ly/GaryNevillePodcast

► Saturday Social: https://bit.ly/SkySaturdaySocial

► Buy this season’s shirts: https://bit.ly/SkySportsShop

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Darts: https://bit.ly/SubSkySportsDarts

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Sky Sports WSL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsWSL

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SkySportsFootball

► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skysportsfootball

► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skysportsfootball

► X: https://x.com/SkySportsPL

► Website: https://www.skysports.com

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage