Home Review Show Highlights Erling Haaland and Phil Foden score hat-tricks as brilliant Manchester City humble Manchester United

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden score hat-tricks as brilliant Manchester City humble Manchester United

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden score hat-tricks as brilliant Manchester City humble Manchester United
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Fulham v Newcastle United Full Match – Premier League | 1 October 2022

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat-tricks as Manchester City dished out a derby day thrashing to Manchester United, halting any talk of rejuvenation from their rivals with a thumping 6-3 win.

Homegrown City star Foden (8, 44, 72) will have revelled in the result as much as anyone inside the Etihad and this will go down as one of the career-high days for the 22-year-old. He had not scored against United before but got his side up and running then flew to 51 goals for his club in style as City embarrassed their neighbours.

It was the first hat-trick of Foden’s career – but they’re becoming a habit for his incredible team-mate Haaland (34, 37, 64). The Norwegian had hit three in each of his past two Premier League appearances at the Etihad and made it a treble of trebles with another wonderful masterclass of forward play on Sunday.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #manchesterderby

► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Previous Video
Manchester City vs Manchester United

Manchester City v Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 2 October 2022

Next Video
Fulham v Newcastle United

Fulham v Newcastle United Full Match – Premier League | 1 October 2022

Related videos

Top