Erling Haaland and Phil Foden score hat-tricks as brilliant Manchester City humble Manchester United

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat-tricks as Manchester City dished out a derby day thrashing to Manchester United, halting any talk of rejuvenation from their rivals with a thumping 6-3 win.

Homegrown City star Foden (8, 44, 72) will have revelled in the result as much as anyone inside the Etihad and this will go down as one of the career-high days for the 22-year-old. He had not scored against United before but got his side up and running then flew to 51 goals for his club in style as City embarrassed their neighbours.

It was the first hat-trick of Foden’s career – but they’re becoming a habit for his incredible team-mate Haaland (34, 37, 64). The Norwegian had hit three in each of his past two Premier League appearances at the Etihad and made it a treble of trebles with another wonderful masterclass of forward play on Sunday.

