Erling Haaland • 62 Goals in Only 67 Games | ALL Bundesliga GOALS

Farewell Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is leaving the Bundesliga and heading to England. Before the match against Hertha Berlin, he was given a fitting farewell by the BVB fans. After more than 2 years with Borussia Dortmund, he’s now going to lead the line at Manchester City. And if there’s one thing we know from his time in the Bundesliga, it is that he can score almost at will. 62 goals in 67 games is a truly impressive tally. Bundesliga fans will certainly miss him. Goodbye and thank you Erling! What impressed you most about the Norwegian force of nature? Let us know in the comments!

