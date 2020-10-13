Erling Haaland – 17 Goals in Only 18 Bundesliga Games

Ever since he first pulled on a Borussia Dortmund jersey, Erling Haaland has been scoring at will. The Norwegian has netted an unbelievable 17 goals in just 18 matches so far. The 20-year-old showed no signs of letting up against SC Freiburg on Matchday 3 with a brace in the black-and-yellows’ 4-0 victory. Another double strike for Erling Haaland and his BVB.