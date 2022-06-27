Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Erik ten Hags First Day With The Squad || Player Arrivals 👋

Transfer Update: Man United edging closer to Frenkie de Jong deal 🤝

Get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at United’s first day back at Carrington ahead of the 2022/23 season — from player arrivals, to Ten Hag’s first-ever walkout, to our first pre-season training session. 👊

