Erik ten Hag rumoured to have lost 50 percent of dressing room at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag has lost elements of the dressing room at Manchester United, with players questioning his playing style and treatment of Jadon Sancho, according to Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

