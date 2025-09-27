Enzo Maresca discusses his tactics at Chelsea and coaching influences 🤩

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca speaks to Sky Sports about different tactical models he has grown up with, his coaching inspirations and how he likes to share ideas with his Chelsea squad.

00:00 – Relationship with Italy and tactics

01:30 – Visiting Arrigo Sacchi

02:20 – Sacchi’s tactics

02:58 – Playing for Juventus under Lippi

04:04 – Transition between Italy and Spain

05:30 – Giving players freedom

06:56 – Exchanging tactical ideas

