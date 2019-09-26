English Premier League Betting Market Hotting Up

The Premier League finally returned to action on Wednesday 17 June, some 100 days after the last game as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the title race is little more than a formality and there is arguably just one Champions League spot still up for grabs, the situation at the foot of the table is far less clear cut.

It’s looking increasingly grim from Norwich City’s perspective, although they still retain slim survival hopes. Elsewhere, in betting terms it’s effectively a case of perm any two teams from five for the remaining two places in the drop-zone.

Norwich City

The Canaries were clearly in a precarious position as the Premier League season resumed and it became even more desperate when they lost their first game back 3-0 to Southampton at Carrow Road. An immediate return to the Championship following last season’s promotion is now looking highly probable.

Results elsewhere since the return to action weren’t disastrous for Norwich, and they remain six points from safety. That’s not an insurmountable gap, but it would seem likely that they would need to win five of their remaining eight matches to have a fighting chance of survival. For a team that has won just five top-flight games in 30 to date, that’s a big ask.

Our Prediction: Relegated – the loss to Southampton all but ended Norwich’s survival hopes who look set to finish at the foot of the table and betting odds of 1/25 William Hill for the drop speak for themselves.

Aston Villa

Villa came into the resumption with a game in hand on their relegation rivals and secured a potentially crucial point with a controversial goalless draw at home to Sheffield United (with VAR seemingly taking into account social distancing as being a factor in the ball being over the goal-line).

They followed that with a 2-1 loss at home to Chelsea to leave themselves deep in trouble, particularly given their porous defence and an attack that lacks a regular goalscorer.

Our Prediction: Relegated – Jack Grealish and a fit again John McGinn can give them hope, but Villa look unlikely to survive and are odds of 1/3 with Paddy Power for relegation.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth’s opening game after the enforced break was a hugely disappointing 2-0 loss at home to Crystal Palace that left them stuck in the drop-zone.

The Palace game was one they really needed to win to build some momentum and there are some tough remaining fixtures for the Cherries. In addition, key winger Ryan Fraser has played his last game for the club after his contract expired on 30 June. It’s starting to look bleak.

Prediction: Relegated – Bournemouth are 4/7 with BetVictor to go down and it’s looks a tough run-in for the Cherries who could fall just short.

West Ham United

The Hammers are another of the stragglers who resumed their campaign with a home defeat, with Wolverhampton Wanderers running out 2-0 victors at the London Stadium.

West Ham have now taken just five points from their last 10 games and next up they face London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, neither of whom will do them any favours. However, they then have a run of games that includes a trip to Norwich and home games with Watford and, on the last day of the season, Villa.

Prediction: Survival – The Hammers have enough winnable games and quality in the ranks to suggest that they should scramble to safety. You can get odds of 15/8 with Betway Sports for West Ham to be relegated.

Watford

Watford returned to action with a 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City, courtesy of a stoppage-time equaliser from Craig Dawson.

The Hornets were in the drop-zone for the majority of the season, but picked up considerably under Nigel Pearson. There looks to be enough winnable games for Watford to keep their heads above water.

Prediction: Survival – Watford are capable of scrapping their way to safety and best odds of 7/2 with Betfair suggest they have a decent chance of survival.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton were the big winners among the relegation candidates in the first round of matches following the resumption.

Having previously failed to win a top-flight game in 2020, the Seagulls secured a late, late 2-1 win at home to Arsenal to give themselves just a little breathing space at the foot of the table.

Prediction: Survival – despite some tough remaining fixtures, a couple of wins should see Brighton home in their battle for top-flight survival. If you think they will collapse then odds of 11/1 are on offer with Betfair for Brighton to go down.

